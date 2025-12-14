צפו: שורד השבי הדליק נר ראשון בכותל המערבי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

A festive ceremony marking the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle was held this evening (Sunday) at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The event took place in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Yosef; the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch; and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

Also participating was former hostage Segev Kalfon, who took part in lighting the candle as a symbol of the victory of the Israeli spirit.

“Standing here and giving thanks is a gift beyond measure. The first candle symbolizes that small spark that overcomes great darkness - a small, true light. I stand here for those who are still there, for Ran Gvili. For his sake, we will ensure that this light does not fade. The light is the thread that will pull him back home,” Kalfon said.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion added, “Tonight we light the first Hanukkah candle while our hearts are with the Jewish community in Australia, which was struck by a brutal terror attack. Silence in the face of antisemitism costs lives, and from here I send my condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded. Seeing Segev Kalfon with us here - who survived 738 days in captivity, returned home, and joins us this evening - is a great joy and source of pride. Hanukkah is a holiday of light and hope. From Jerusalem today goes a blessing to every home in Israel and throughout the Diaspora, with hope for days of peace and calm.”