תיעוד של האמל"ח האיראני שנתפס ע"י שב"כ וצה"ל תקשורת שב"כ

As part of a joint operation by the ISA and the IDF, a large-scale smuggling attempt of advanced weapons originating in Iran, intended to reach terrorist operatives in Judea and Samaria was thwarted earlier today.

The intercepted shipment contained weapons that would have changed the battlefield in that region, including anti-tank rockets, claymore mines, drones capable of carrying explosive payloads, hand grenades, and machine guns.

In recent months ISA and IDF forces arrested an arms dealer from the Ramallah area. His investigation produced significant intelligence indicating links between those involved and external smuggling networks.

That information led to the discovery of the latest shipment and those moving it.

The seized arsenal was sent by the IRGC's Special Operations Directorate, led by Javad Ghaffari, and by the Quds Force's special operations unit under Asghar Baqeri.

The ISA notes that in July, Qassem Al-Hasini and Mohammad Shaib were eliminated in Lebanon; they operated under the Quds Force and were involved in directing terror activity and arms shipments.

The weapons seized include: 29 Kalimagur devices, 4 drones (two of them explosive), 15 anti-tank rockets plus an RPG launcher (and three additional launchers), 20 hand grenades, 53 pistols, 7 assault rifles of various types, 9 machine guns and 750 pistol rounds.

The ISA notes that the Iranian shipment exposed is part of an ongoing Tehran effort to destabilize the region by arming terror cells whose goal is to carry out attacks against Israelis and IDF forces.

"The ISA and the IDF will continue to act decisively to monitor and thwart any Iranian attempt to smuggle weapons into Judea and Samaria, in order to protect the security of civilians and forces in the area," the statement said.

credit: תקשורת שב"כ

