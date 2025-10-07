Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an official statement tonight (Tuesday) marking two years since the October 7th massacre, in which hundreds of Israeli civilians were murdered and kidnapped into the Gaza Strip.

"Two years have passed since the October 7th attack - the horrifying massacre of our brothers and sisters in the western Negev and the participants of the Nova party," Netanyahu wrote. "We paid an extremely painful price. Babies, children, adults, and the elderly were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists. 251 men and women were kidnapped into the terror tunnels of the Gaza Strip."

He continued, "My wife and I bow our heads in memory of our fallen, and their memory will be etched in our hearts forever. We embrace the grieving families with love, wish a full recovery to the wounded in body and soul, and, of course, continue to act in every way possible to bring all the hostages home - both the living and the dead."

The Prime Minister emphasized the scale of the current campaign: "The war of resurgence on seven fronts is a decisive war for our home - a war for our very existence and future. Our bloodthirsty enemies inflicted heavy damage on us, but they did not break us. Soon, they discovered the tremendous strength of the people of Israel."

"Amidst the immense pain, we feel immense pride in the remarkable resilience of our state," Netanyahu added. "Our soldiers and commanders are giving a fierce fight to those who wish us harm on every front, near and far. Those who lift their hand against us will suffer unprecedented blows."

He also referred to the broader strategic picture: "Together, we broke the Iranian axis, together we changed the face of the Middle East, and together we will ensure Israel's eternity."

Netanyahu concluded with a direct appeal to the citizens of Israel: "We are in days of critical decisions. We will continue to work to achieve all war objectives: to bring back all the hostages, to dismantle Hamas rule, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel. Together we will stand - and together, with God's help, we will win."