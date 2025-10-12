The war between Israel and Gaza has dominated global headlines for nearly two years.

Endless ceasefire talks, UN resolutions, and diplomatic summits promised to “end the war” yet failed again and again. And then President Donald J. Trump did what no one else could -he brought it to an end.

He achieved what the world’s most powerful institutions and envoys could not. He did it through courage, clarity, and diplomacy rooted in strength - not speeches. So how is itpossible that the Nobel Peace Prize, the world’s supposed symbol of moral authority, ignored this defining achievement?

Seriously - Venezuela?

That’s who the Nobel Committee chose to honor this year while the world’s focus remains on Israel and Gaza? It’s just tone-deaf. This isn’t an oversight - it’s a pattern of corruption, political bias, and ideological control that has hijacked global institutions.

And in fact, the courageous Venezuelan opposition leader who received the prize nd would have deserved it had the war in Gaza not dominated world issues, dedicated part of it to Trump.

A Pattern of Corrupt Control: UN, ICC and now the Nobel Prize

The United Nations has long abandoned neutrality. We all remember how, as PresidentTrump addressed the General Assembly, certain UN diplomats sabotaged his speech - mocking him and working to delegitimize his message before he even spoke.

That moment was emblematic of a deeper sickness: a global network of left-wing elites who cannot stand a leader they cannot control.

This same pattern continues through the International Criminal Court (ICC), which nowseeks to persecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for defending his nation against terrorism. It’s lawfare masquerading as justice - and it exposes the rot within institutions that were once meant to protect freedom and human rights.

Now, even the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has joined the ranks of these corruptedarbiters, trading truth for politics.

Trump’s Record of Real Peace

While the establishment obsessed over ideology, Donald Trump delivered results.

He defused nuclear tensions between India and Pakistan, oversaw a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, opened historic dialogue with North Korea, and - through the Abraham Accords - brought Israel together with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan in unprecedented peace agreements.

These weren’t symbolic handshakes; they were transformational milestones that redefined the Middle East.

Under Trump’s leadership, the United States entered no new wars and brought troops home - a record unmatched in modern times.

And when Israel was about to finish the destruction of Hamas with the IDF's inexorable plan to take over Gaza City, Trump saw it as the moment for decisive diplomacy to release the hostages and for Hamas to lose control in the Gaza Strip. While the 20 point plan has a way to go, that alone should have made him the obvious choice for the world’s most prestigious peace honor.

The Hypocrisy of the Nobel Committee

Ask yourself: did the United Nations ever label Venezuela’s crisis a threat to world peace?

Did the media ever rally behind María Corina Machado, the brave opposition leader facing tyranny? Of course not.

Because in today’s woke world order, moral clarity has been replaced by political conformity.

Recognizing Trump’s achievements would mean admitting that peace through strength works- and that the globalist status quo has failed. The Nobel Committee didn’t dare face that truth.

The Real Loss Is Theirs

By denying Trump the recognition he earned, the Nobel Committee didn’t humiliate him - it humiliated itself. It exposed how the same forces that tried to undermine Trump at the UN and persecute Netanyahu at the ICC are now trying to rewrite history.

But history won’t forget who actually delivered peace. The IDF's success and Israel's wilingness to sacrifice backed by Netanyahu's immovable sticking to the war's goals, allowed Donald J. Trump to end the Israel-Gaza war, broker regional unity, de-escalate nuclear threats, and, hopefully, restore global stability.

He didn’t perform peace; he produced it. And while the Nobel Committee may try to sideline him, the truth is clear to the world:

President Donald J. Trump is, and always will be, the real peace president.

Duvi Honig -is Founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, an international organization dedicated to fostering economic growth, inter-faith cooperation, and global partnerships. He chairs U.S. World Trade Week events and works with government and business leaders worldwide to promote unity through commerce.