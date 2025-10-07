The central memorial ceremony for the families of October 7th, initiated by the "Kumu" association founded by Yonatan Shmariz, took place this evening (Tuesday) at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

The ceremony was hosted by actor Tzachi Halevy and Ashira Greenberg - the wife of Lt. Col. Tomer Greenberg, who was the commander of the 13th Battalion of Golani and fell in battle in Gaza in December 2023.

The ceremony began at 9:30 PM with a minute of silence, Kaddish, and the Yizkor prayer.

Performers on stage included: Esther Rada, Berry Sacharof, Daniel Weiss, Hadag Nahash, Hatkva 6, Yuval Rafael, Yarden Erzi, Noam Kalinstein, Eden Golan, Eden Hasson, Idan Amedi, Amir Benayoun, Rita, Riki Gal, Rami Kalinstein, Shiri Maimon, Shalom Hanoch, Shlomi Shabbat, Shlomo Artzi, and Tamir Greenberg.

Earlier, the October 7th families and the "Kumu" movement called on the general public to join them for a moment of silence, "with bowed heads, in silence, in memory of their loved ones and with great hope for the swift return of the hostages." The movement emphasized that this call is directed to every person in Israel and around the world, "to participate, spread the message, and stand together with all the people of Israel."