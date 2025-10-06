The police issued a warning this morning (Monday) to the public traveling during the Sukkot holiday, urging them to stay away from remnants of UAVs, missiles or rockets. The police emphasize that suspicious items should be reported immediately to the 100 hotline and no one should attempt to touch them.

According to the police statement, Israel Police saboteurs handle an increasing number of weapons found in public spaces, open areas and on beaches throughout the year, especially during the holidays.

The saboteurs are deployed throughout the country and quickly arrive at the scene to handle the dangerous items using advanced means, with the aim of removing any risk to the public.

The police emphasize, "In any encounter with remnants of weapons - keep your distance. These items may contain explosive and dangerous materials. "Don't take unnecessary risks, report immediately to hotline 100 - we will arrive quickly and take care of you.

Listen to the police forces in the field and the Home Front Command's instructions to save your and everyone else's lives."