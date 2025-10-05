הרמטכ"ל במסדרון נצרים צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a field visit on Sunday to the westernmost point of the Netzarim Corridor. The Chief of the General Staff carried out a surprise exercise simulating an attack on the troops' outpost, and held a talk and briefing for soldiers and commanders.

Present at the visit were the Commander of Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, MG Rami Abudraham; the commander of the 99th Division, BG Yoav Bruner; commanders of the 10th and 11th Reservist Brigades; and additional commanders.

"Two years ago, we experienced the most traumatic event in our history - we do not intend to return to the days before October 7th. We are changing the reality across the Middle East and in all arenas - we will not tolerate threats. We are on the offensive, eliminating enemies in formation, in every arena," Zamir told the troops.

He noted that "there is no ceasefire, but there is a change in the operational status - the political echelon is taking the tools and achievements you have brought through your military actions and translating them into a political achievement. If the political effort does not succeed, we will return to fight. We will continue to carry out our mission and, at the same time, preserve the lives of our troops; that is how we were trained."

"There is no uncertainty in the operational status, and therefore, operational discipline is of the utmost importance. The operation is not over; we must remain alert and ready for combat at all times."

Zamir insisted: "The safety of our troops is at the forefront of my mind and at the forefront of ours; we must remain precise in our actions, every soldier and commander must act according to the orders."

"We must not forget, we still have other war objectives; we will not allow Hamas to remain a governing and military apparatus in Gaza. If required, we will fight to achieve this. If an agreement is reached, we will prepare and keep operational control over the forward areas that will allow full operational freedom and the ability to return to any place required”.

The Chief of the General Staff added and said to the reservists, "In the past two years, the State of Israel rediscovered its reservists. Their values and their capabilities in a sustained, multi-front war. This is not new to me. We will strengthen the reserve troops, take better care of them; this is the responsibility of the IDF and of the State of Israel as a whole. The nation owes you and your families everything. We have made great progress in caring for the reserves, but more must be done."

"If the hostages are released, it will be a significant achievement and fulfillment of a principal war objective - and it is thanks to you. We need you in order to defend and protect our home. We hope to see all 48 hostages home soon; this is a moral, ethical, and national imperative."