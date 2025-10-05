The HBO comedy show Last Week Tonight, hosted by John Oliver, published an episode harshly critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war in Gaza, while blocking access to it in Israel.

The episode attacked Netanyahu for several reasons, critiquing his coalition partners, leadership throughout the war, relationship with the USA and Donald Trump in particular, and trials. It also mocked Sara Netanyahu as 'Israel's Marie Antoinette' and accused her of misappropriating public funds for the Netanyahus' private lives.

The video does not appear on the show's YouTube page in Israel and displays a message saying that the uploader has blocked it in Israel when accessed. Haaretz reports that HBO did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for blocking the episode.

John Oliver has been repeatedly critical of Israel in other shows, including multiple short messages denouncing the war in Gaza in recent episodes and a lengthy and hostile investigation into Israel's presence in Judea and Samaria.