Members of the management of the Hagvura (Herorism) Forum met today (Sunday) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reinforced his commitment not to end the war without achieving all objectives and securing the complete defeat of Hamas.

The meeting took place amid ongoing discussions regarding a hostage deal under the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. During the session, representatives of the families emphasized to Netanyahu that the war must not be concluded until all military goals are met and Hamas is decisively defeated. Participants included, among others, Itzik Bunzel, father of Amit Bunzel, and Yehoshua Shani, father of Ori Mordechai Shani.

Netanyahu assured the family representatives that Israel will not release any terrorists before all hostages are returned. He added that there are understandings with the Americans that ultimately all objectives of the war will be fully achieved.

According to Netanyahu: “We do not move on to any of the 21 clauses in the plan until the first clause — the release of all hostages, living and deceased, until the last hostage, every single one — is returned to Israel. Only then do we proceed to the next clause.”

Before the meeting, Bunzel said: “We, the representatives of the management of the Hagvura Forum, came to the Prime Minister’s office, and we are here to strengthen the Prime Minister regarding the agreements reached during his last visit to Washington. Of course, we also have various questions we want the Prime Minister to clarify and explain, and to our great satisfaction, he agreed to meet us immediately, and we will do our best.”

Shani added: “Up to this day, in all our meetings with the Prime Minister, we have heard clear and firm statements. Always, in the end, the Prime Minister has upheld the demand for the return of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas. Regarding the agreement we are hearing about, there are several points for which we request clarification from the Prime Minister and demand that he continue, even at this moment, to uphold the commitments he made to us throughout — the removal of the threat from Gaza and the return of all the hostages.”