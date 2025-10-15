British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson arrived in Israel on Wednesday and held a tour in southern Tel Aviv focused on the issue of illegal infiltration. The tour was led by Sheffi Paz, an activist with the “Front for the Liberation of South Tel Aviv,” together with Dudu Laniado, a Likud member of the Tel Aviv City Council, Israeli rapper Hatzel, Im Tirtzu activists, and others.

Paz presented Robinson with the difficult reality in the city’s neighborhoods, including Retzifim Garden and the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood, and described the changes the area has undergone over the past decade due to illegal migration. Robinson compared the migration problem in his own country to Israel’s infiltration phenomenon in southern Tel Aviv.

After the meeting, Sheffi Paz said: “Tommy Robinson is an inspiration - smart, brave, and willing to pay a heavy price for his truth. Each of us, in our own way, is a true human rights fighter. We are fighting for the right to preserve our national identity, protect our heritage, and defend the right to personal security and a life without fear.

“In Israel, as in Britain and across the Western world, immigration always comes at the expense of the lives and safety of the poor and weak, while the rich and privileged feed their rotten morality at their expense. That’s why they hate us so much. That’s why the entire establishment mobilizes to persecute us. But the Western nations are waking up and realizing they are in danger - and today’s visit by Tommy Robinson to southern Tel Aviv is part of that awakening. We will join hands and prevail.”