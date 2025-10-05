Major (res.) Rabbi Liraz Zeira, 42, who was seriously injured in a landmine explosion in southern Syria and lost both of his legs, was transferred to Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital on Friday for further treatment.

Zeira, a Chabad emissary to colleges in Jerusalem and a father of five, served as a reserve soldier and commander in the paratroopers and recently transferred to a position in the Military Rabbinate.

Rabbi Zeira is currently being treated in the intensive care unit, where he is receiving combined treatment from several departments - plastic surgery, orthopedics and pressure chamber treatment. Doctors are trying to save his remaining limbs and advance him to rehabilitation.

Prof. Lior Heller from the plastic surgery department at the hospital explained that the medical team will provide "as broad a medical envelope as possible to advance him to the next stage on the path to full function." He added that the hospital has extensive experience in treating war wounded and victims of trauma from the Swords of Iron war.

Zeira, who woke up last Wednesday, is fully conscious and communicating with his surroundings.

According to his family, he even prayed with the visitors and said: "I want to get up and dance."

Zeira was recently recorded affixing mezuzahs to buildings where the IDF is operating in Syria.