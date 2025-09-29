The IDF on Monday announced that a reservist officer was injured in a Syria explosion.

"Earlier today (Monday), a reserve officer was severely injured as a result of an explosion at an IDF outpost in southern Syria," the IDF said in a statement.

"The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified."

Earlier this month, Syrian media claimed IDF troops raided villages in Syria's Daraa province, searching for weapons. The reports claim 18 military vehicles entered Sisyon and Jamla. Israel has not commented.

Sky News Arabia reported early Sunday morning that IDF troops raided several villages in the Daraa province in Syria.

According to local media outlets, 18 military vehicles entered the villages of Sisyon and Jamla.

The reports claimed that the Israeli troops conducted searches aimed at locating weapons.

Israel did not comment on the reports.