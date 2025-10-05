The IDF detected on Sunday morning, shortly before 5:00 a.m., that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Later, sirens were sounded in central Israel, the Shfela and the Jerusalem area.

The IDF subsequently updated that "a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF." It added that sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom said that at this stage, no calls have been received at it its emergency dispatch center.

Last Monday morning, at around 1:00 a.m., a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

Subsequently, sirens were activated in central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, and in communities in the Judean Foothills.

The IDF later updated that the missile was intercepted.

Magen David Adom said no calls were received following the missile launch.