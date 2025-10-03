Henri Hamra, son of former Syrian Chief Rabbi Yosef Hamra, has announced his candidacy for a parliamentary seat in Damascus, according to Kan News.

The elections are scheduled to take place this coming Sunday, and his announcement has generated significant attention on Arab social media.

In his campaign platform, Hamra outlines his main positions, including strengthening Syrian national identity, promoting the country’s reconstruction and accelerating economic growth, as well as establishing a constitutional regime based on principles of social justice.

He also highlights the importance of preserving Syria’s national and cultural heritage and expanding dialogue with Syrians living abroad.

Hamra and his father left Syria for the United States in the 1990s. In recent months, he returned for visits under the new regime, with the aim of strengthening the local Jewish community.

Among other elements of his platform, Hamra stresses the need to present a vision of a “New Syria” to both the domestic and international public, one that maintains cultural stability while fostering economic development to support both the community and the state at large.