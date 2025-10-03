Israel National NewsIn Other News...Watch: Why did Greta join a flotilla again? The AI versionWatch: Why did Greta join a flotilla again? The AI versionVideo creator Evyatar Rosenberg presents humoristic version of activist Greta Thunberg's meeting with the Israeli Navy.Israel National News Oct 3, 2025, 12:29 PM (GMT+3)Gaza FlotillasAIGreta ThunbergRelated articles:Gaza flotilla departs Barcelona againIsrael warns Gaza flotilla against naval blockade breach6 more 'selfie yacht' participants deported from IsraelGreta Thunberg to participate in yet another flotilla to Gaza Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew