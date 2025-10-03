Jihad Al-Shamie, the 35-year-old terrorist who murdered two Jews in a Yom Kippur terror attack and wounded four others, three seriously, received British citizenship in 2006, when he was 16 years old.

According to British media, Al-Shamie lived near the Heaton Park synagogue, and his father works as a traumatologist who served in combat zones for non-governmental organizations.

It is also believed that Al-Shamie worked as a private tutor, teaching English and computer programming.

According to current information, Al-Shamie had not been referred to the UK Home Office’s Prevent program, a key component of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy.

Three additional suspects are in custody, police confirmed. The individuals - two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s - were arrested “on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.”

Greater Manchester Police earlier confirmed that the attacker was shot and killed by armed officers.

Earlier on Friday, local police named Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, as the victims killed in the terror attack.