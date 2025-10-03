The Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG) for the United States and Israel convened this week in Israel, in a meeting co-chaired by the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amir Baram, and US Assistant Secretary of War for International Security Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of War for Policy, Daniel Zimmerman.

Also participating were Head of the Planning Directorate Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel and Israel’s Defense and Armed Forces Attache in Washington Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman; alongside Head of Directorate of Defence Research & Development Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold; Head of the Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dror Shalom; and Head of the IMOD mission to the US Aviram Hasson.

This year’s bilateral defense consultation addressed evolving regional and global security dynamics following Swords of Iron war against Hamas in Gaza and Operation Rising Lion against Iran, with a focus on emerging strategic challenges. The work-groups included civilian and military personnel from the Department of War, IMOD, and the US Department of State. Discussions centered on strengthening defense cooperation and technological collaboration across multiple domains, with the US delegation reiterating support for Israel’s inherent right to self-defense and the enduring US commitment to Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.

As part of the forum, participants visited the Gaza Envelope, Israeli Air Force facilities, IDF command and control centers, integrated air defense systems, and bilateral operational headquarters of both nations.

The forum concluded with a joint visit to the US THAAD battery currently deployed in Israel. The IMOD Director General presented commendations to American personnel who provided operational support during Iranian ballistic missile intercepts throughout Operation Rising Lion, operating under combat conditions alongside the Israeli aerial defense array.

The senior defense forum, which convenes annually, represents another expression of the strong partnership and unwavering US commitment to Israel’s security and maintaining its regional advantage.

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram remarked, "The defense establishment expresses its gratitude to the American delegation for their commitment to Israel’s security. The senior defense forum is designed to strengthen further defense, policy, and technological cooperation with the US, to support the IDF’s enhancement and ensure long-term technological advantage. Simultaneously, we are working to strengthen partnerships in R&D and innovation initiatives and industrial cooperation that will yield strategic results."