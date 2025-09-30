British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed US President Donald Trump's 21-point peace plan for Gaza.

"We strongly welcome the US initiative to end the war and suffering in Gaza," Cooper stated today (Tuesday).

"We urgently need ceasefire, hostage release and surging aid. Hamas must accept the plan," she added. "The UK is committed to working with President Trump and regional partners to achieve lasting peace and security."

The plan announced by President Trump would see all parties agreeing on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases, eventually reaching a security buffer zone along Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt.

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas would return all of the 48 remaining hostages, both the living and the dead, within 72 hours of the deal going into effect. In addition, Hamas would be required to completely disarm.

The plan offers amnesty to Hamas members who renounce violence and agree to decommission their weapons. Those wishing to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries.

Upon acceptance, a robust aid operation will commence, mirroring the scale of the January 19, 2025 agreement. This includes infrastructure repair, medical and food supply support, and equipment to clear rubble and reopen roads. Aid will be administered through neutral international bodies including the UN, Red Crescent, and others.

A temporary technocratic Palestinian committee will govern Gaza, tasked with providing essential public services. Oversight will be provided by a newly established international body, the "Board of Peace," chaired by President Trump. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is among those expected to join. This body will oversee funding and redevelopment until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform process and is prepared to assume control.

According to the plan, Hamas and other factions will agree to play no role in Gaza's future governance. All terror and military infrastructure will be dismantled, and a demilitarization process, supervised by independent monitors, will be implemented.

Earlier today, Trump stated that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his plan.

"We're gonna do about three to four days. We'll see how it is," Trump said. "All of the Arab countries have signed up, the Muslim countries have signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas."

"Hamas is either gonna be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he added.