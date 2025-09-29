Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, welcomed the new US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, on his assumption of the post and held an official meeting with him in New York.

During the meeting, Danon emphasized the centrality of the relationship between Jerusalem and Washington and outlined Israel's challenges in international institutions.

Danon invited Ambassador Waltz to visit Israel to see firsthand what is happening on the ground and the potential areas of cooperation between the two countries. He said such a visit would contribute to deepening political coordination and strengthening common courses of action vis-à-vis international organizations and bodies.

Waltz, a former member of Congress from Florida, previously served as a special adviser on national security issues at the White House and served as an officer in the United States Special Forces. His public record features extensive activity on security and foreign policy matters, including ongoing involvement in Middle East issues.

Ambassador Danon said, "The United States is Israel's closest and strongest partner. I congratulate Ambassador Waltz on his assumption of office, confident he will continue to strengthen the strategic alliance between us, and I invite him to come to Israel and experience up close the strength of our people and our state."