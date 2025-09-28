יהושע שני לנתניהו: אל תתפשר ותתגמש מול טראמפ פורום הגבורה

Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected meeting tomorrow (Monday) with U.S. President Donald Trump, Yehoshua Shani, chairman of the Gevura Forum and the father of fallen IDF Captain Uri Mordechai, published a public video in which he urges Netanyahu not to stop the fighting until Israel's set objectives are achieved.

He says that as reports of pressure to make far-reaching concessions increase, it is essential not to yield on Israel's security.

Shani recalls the commitments given to bereaved families from the Gevura Forum regarding the war's objectives: the destruction of Hamas, Israeli security control of the Strip, and the return of all the hostages.

He denounced the idea of any new arrangements of control in Gaza, and warned against steps that could leave Hamas on the scene or place the Palestinian Authority under it.

"Mr. Prime Minister, you have many times committed to us, the bereaved parents from the Gevura Forum, that you would not stop the war until its objectives are achieved as determined by the war cabinet - the destruction of Hamas, Israeli security control of the Strip, and the return of all the hostages. Tomorrow you will meet President Trump, who, according to rumors, intends to ask you to make concessions, and perhaps to leave Hamas in place, or even to bring the Palestinian Authority instead," he said.

"We call on you not to agree to that. The voice of your brothers' blood cries out to you from the ground," he declared, citing the story of Cain and Abel. "Do not compromise on Israel's security. Our sons fell to achieve the war's objectives - do not compromise. All the people of Israel stand behind you. Be strong and courageous," he added, echoing the exhortation to Joshua.