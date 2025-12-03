Lockheed Martin, together with Israel’s Industrial Cooperation Authority, signed an extension for the Umbrella Industrial Cooperation Agreement (UICA), through the end of 2029. The ceremony was led by Israel’s Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin Israel Chief Executive Tal Galor, MOC's Head of Industry Division Nurit Tsur-Rabino and Head of ICA Department Yazeed Sheick-Yousif.

Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry: "The extension of the agreement with Lockheed Martin is a clear vote of confidence in Israeli industry and in our capacity for innovation. This collaboration strengthens Israel’s security, creates new engines of economic growth, and brings investments that provide significant opportunities for local industries to expand and increase exports. We will continue to lead initiatives that attract strategic partners to Israel and generate thousands of high-quality jobs across the country."

“Extending the Umbrella Industrial Cooperation Agreement reinforces Lockheed Martin’s ongoing role as a trusted partner to Israel,” said Frank St. John, Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer. “It enables us to strengthen resiliency through a broader industrial footprint, deepen collaboration with leading Israeli companies, and advance high-impact STEM initiatives that build the talent pipelines essential for future allied defense capability. We are proud to grow these partnerships and deliver long-term security, technological innovation, and economic value for Israel.”

Lockheed Martin and the Government of Israel first signed a framework industrial cooperation agreement in 2005. To date, Lockheed Martin has invested more than $4 billion with Israeli defense and aerospace industries, leveraging Israel’s advanced technology industry.

In 2020, Lockheed Martin and Israel’s Industrial Cooperation Authority (ICA) signed a new Umbrella Industrial Cooperation Agreement to enhance the joint cooperations and industrial ties between Lockheed Martin and the local industries, with an initial period of five years. This recent extension will continue the UICA through the end of 2029. Since signing the UICA in 2020, Lockheed Martin has invested more than $470 million in Israeli companies, projects and initiatives.

Lockheed Martin has committed to invest back into Israeli companies at a rate of 35% of the value of any new contracts. This will further increase the corporation’s investment and industrial cooperation activities in current and future programs within Israeli industry, following the latest cooperation with the Israeli industry that included many contracts, including the F-16I, C-130J, CH-53 and Black Hawks.