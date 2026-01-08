Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero who was shot while disarming one of the terrorists who carried out the Hanukkah massacre at Sydney's Bondi Beach in December, stated that he would like to meet US President Donald Trump and that he "loves" the American leader.

Al Ahmed, who arrived in the US on Tuesday, responded to a media question about whether he would meet with President Trump by saying, "I wish."

"He's a hero of the world," Al Ahmed said of Trump. "I love him. He's a strong man."

Al Ahmed was filmed confronting terrorist Sajid Akram and grabbing his weapon away from him during the December 14 attack. Moments later, he was shot and wounded by a second terrorist. He was hospitalized at St. George Hospital after undergoing surgery for his wounds.

During his visit in New York, Al Ahmed visited the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem M. Schneerson, in Queens, where he prayed alongside rabbis. He also attended the Colel Chabad awards gala dinner in New York on Wednesday night, where attendees were told they would hear “what courage and moral clarity look like in real time" from him.