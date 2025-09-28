A 75-year-old man was killed on Sunday, after falling from the balcony of his high-floor apartment in Rehovot, while he was busy building a sukkah [a temporary hut constructed for use during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot].

ZAKA is calling on the public to act responsibly and to follow strict safety rules when building a sukkah, in order to prevent unnecessary accidents.

Elhanan Rot, commander of ZAKA 360, stated that "the unit's volunteers who were dispatched to the scene were informed by his neighbors that the deceased was building a sukkah on his balcony and fell from a great height."

Rot further added, "The medical teams who arrived at the scene were forced to declare him dead on the spot due to the severe injuries he suffered. The unit's volunteers are operating at the scene to preserve the dignity of the deceased and to collect findings."