A one-year-old baby died Saturday from measles complications at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.

The infant, a resident of the Beit Yisrael neighborhood in Jerusalem, was rushed to the hospital from his home, while first responders attempted to resuscitate him.

This is the fourth measles-related death within a week.

"An infant aged 1.5 years, ill with measles and from Jerusalem, was evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus' emergency medicine department while undergoing resuscitation efforts," a hospital statement read. "The resuscitation efforts continued in the hospital as well, but unfortunately the staff was forced to declare his death."

Two days ago, doctors at Hadassah Mount Scopus pronounced a one-and-a-half-year-old child dead, who had contracted measles about a month ago and was unvaccinated.

During Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), a 13-month-old girl who had been critically ill with measles for two months died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. The girl had been vaccinated as per the Health Ministry's recommendations, but was still too young for the measles vaccine when she was infected with the virus itself.

Last weekend, an unvaccinated 16-month-old toddler from Jerusalem also died from measles. Another 11-month-old baby is currently hospitalized in intensive care at Hadassah and requires mechanical ventilation.

Currently, the areas are defined as measles outbreak zones are Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Modiin Illit, Nof Hagalil, Kiryat Gat, and Ashdod.

For developed countries, the hospitalization rate for measles infections stands at about 1:9, while the death rate stands at 1:1000. Since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, six children have died of measles.