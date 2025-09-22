Israel's Health Ministry on Monday reported that an unvaccinated 16-month-old boy has died of measles, marking the third such death since the start of the outbreak earlier this year.

The toddler died over the weekend, the Ministry added.

A toddler girl, vaccinated on schedule but who was too young to receive the MMR vaccine at the time she contracted measles, is still on an ECMO (heart and lung machine) in serious condition.

Due to the outbreak, the Health Ministry has now approved measles vaccines for infants ages 6-11 months, even though the vaccines are only about 64% effective when given so young. Due to the low efficacy, doses given to infants younger than 12 months are not counted as part of the routine vaccinations, and a child who receives this vaccine will still need two vaccines given after the age of one year to be considered fully protected.

In areas with high numbers of measles cases, the second dose may be given before first grade.

Areas considered to have high numbers of measles cases include Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak, Harish, Jerusalem, Modi'in Illit, and Nof Hagalil. In these areas, the public may receive measles vaccines without making an appointment before arrival.

There are currently 24 people hospitalized due to measles, mostly children under six years of age who were not vaccinated against the illness. Of these, eight are in the ICU, and one is on an ECMO machine.

The Health Ministry has asked that anyone who feels unwell to avoid crowded areas, in order to avoid infecting others.