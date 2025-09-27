Following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue operational activity against the terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops continue to expand operations in the Gaza City area.

Over the past day, numerous weapons, including anti-tank missiles, rockets, explosives, and weapons were located, and several terrorists who posed a threat to the troops were eliminated.

IDF forces in Gaza IDF spokesperson

The IAF struck several observation posts used by Hamas terrorists to monitor IDF troops, as well as gathering points for terrorists and underground terror infrastructure.

In addition, the troops dismantled explosive devices that had been planted in the area.

IDF forces in Gaza IDF spokesperson

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 120 terror targets, including military structures, terrorists, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.