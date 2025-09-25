Two 18-year-old Syracuse University students have been charged with hate crimes following a disturbing incident during Rosh Hashanah at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house, a historically Jewish residence, The Associated Press reported.

According to university police, one of the suspects entered the fraternity house around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and hurled a clear plastic bag filled with pork against an interior wall, splattering the contents across the room. The fraternity members had gathered to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

The suspect fled the scene and entered a vehicle driven by the second individual. Both were apprehended shortly thereafter and charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick emphasized the gravity of the incident: “This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such. It will be treated for what it is, a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence.”

Syracuse University’s Chief Student Experience Officer Allen Groves condemned the act, stating, “Tonight’s incident, as reported to us, is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all. It will not be tolerated at Syracuse University.”