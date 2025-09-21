At the beginning of the cabinet meeting today (Sunday), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is in discussions with Syria, but emphasized that "there is still a long way to go" in efforts to reach a peace agreement with one of Israel's oldest enemies.

He said, "Our victories in Lebanon against Hezbollah have opened the door for the possibility of peace with our northern neighbors. We are holding talks with the Syrians - there has been some progress, but it is still too early to speak about a peace agreement."

"We are on the eve of Rosh Hashanah," Netanyahu opened his remarks. "In the past year, we have achieved remarkable, historic successes. First and foremost, the historic achievement that guarantees the continued existence of the State of Israel and, from there, the continued existence of the Jewish people."

In his comments to ministers, Netanyahu addressed Operation Rising Lion,' saying that Israel has "removed the threat of Iranian nuclear bombs" and that the IDF has struck Iranian positions across Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, and even Iran itself. He also mentioned that Israel continues its campaign to defeat Hamas and return the hostages.

Netanyahu updated that on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, he will head to the United Nations General Assembly, where he will present Israel’s stance in the fight against Iran and terrorism, and afterward, he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump. "This will be the fourth time I meet with him since the beginning of his second term," Netanyahu said.

Regarding the home front, the Prime Minister noted that most residents of the north and south have returned to their homes, and the government will approve plans for rehabilitation and growth in the northern communities. Additionally, the government is expected to establish a National Artificial Intelligence Headquarters in the Prime Minister’s Office "to make Israel one of the world leaders in this field."