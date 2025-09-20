U.S. President Donald Trump addressed reporters in a briefing regarding the number of deceased hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"There are 32 dead, maybe more, perhaps 38. There are between 32 and 38. Most of them are young. I spoke with some of the parents and they want the bodies of their precious children. It's so sad. It's terrible. We have nearly 40 deceased hostages. Many of them died in tunnels," Trump said.

However, the president said, "There are probably 20 hostages alive, maybe fewer. Most are in tunnels, but I’ve already gotten some of them out. As you know, I released most of the hostages, and about 20 remain alive," without addressing the total number of hostages still in captivity.

He expressed hope that the hostages would be released soon and added, "Maybe they will be freed. In war, strange things happen — things you never thought would occur. I’ve always said that when you get down to 10 or 20 last living hostages, it will be difficult.”

Israeli sources have not commented on the figures Trump presented.