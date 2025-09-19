Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet met Thursday night, holding talks until nearly midnight and discussing, among other things, the National Security Council’s demand to allow Red Cross visits to terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposed holding the discussion due to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s opposition, announced that the decision would be transferred to another forum.

Netanyahu accused Ben Gvir of leaking from the Cabinet. “I saw before the meeting and during the discussion briefings in Arutz Sheva, Israel Hayom, and elsewhere, on who supports and who opposes the decision. I don’t operate this way - this item is being removed from the agenda,” Kan News quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Ben Gvir responded: “You’re talking to me about briefings? You are briefing against the army and the army has been briefing against you all week.”

Netanyahu left the meeting earlier than expected, and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi conducted it in his place. Later on, when only four to five ministers remained in the room, Ben Gvir entered and asked to be registered to speak, but Hanegbi refused, stating that Settlement Minister Orit Strock had already been designated as the final speaker.

Ben Gvir angrily retorted: “Calm down, this is not your role. You’re just an adviser,” which led to a shouting match between the two.

The remaining ministers tried to calm Ben Gvir, while Hanegbi responded with a smile: “Don’t worry, I’ve eaten two hundred like him.” Ben Gvir shot back: “Yes, yes, I saw what you did when you were Police Minister,” to which Hanegbi replied sarcastically: “Of course, because you’re the best minister, excelling in the role.”

The confrontation continued, and in the end, Hanegbi announced the meeting’s closure without giving speaking time to either Minister Strock or Minister Ben Gvir.