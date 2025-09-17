הושלם הפיתוח של מערכת הלייזר אגף דוברות וקשרי ציבור במשרד הביטחון

The Defense Ministry and Rafael Advance Defense Systems announced that the R&D Unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have successfully completed a series of tests lasting several weeks, demonstrating the capabilities of the Iron Beam high-power laser system, with Elbit Systems serving as a project partner manufacturing the laser source.

The test series, conducted at a facility in southern Israel, concludes the development phase and represents the final milestone before delivering the system to the IDF for operational deployment. "The system proved its effectiveness in a complete operational configuration by intercepting rockets, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs across a comprehensive range of operational scenarios. The successful trials mark a critical milestone towards operational deployment, with the first systems set to be integrated into the IDF air defense arrays by year-end," the Defense Ministry stated.

"Iron Beam is a ground-based high-power laser air defense system designed to counter aerial threats, including rockets, mortars, and UAVs. It features an advanced targeting system that enables enhanced operational range, high precision, and superior efficiency while maintaining its unique advantage of rapidly neutralizing threats using laser technology at negligible cost. The R&D Unit within the Ministry’s DDR&D has spearheaded the system's development, working alongside primary developer Rafael," it said.

It added that "the Iron Beam system represents a global technological and engineering breakthrough, expected to integrate into Israel's multi-layered defense array as a complementary capability to the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and Arrow air defense systems. The system utilizes Rafael's unique 'adaptive optics' technology, enabling a stable, focused, and precise beam."

"As announced last May, operational prototypes of Rafael’s short-range tactical laser systems have been deployed throughout the current war and have successfully intercepted and defeated dozens of threats. Now that the Iron Beam’s performance has been proven, we anticipate a significant leap in air defense capabilities through the deployment of these long-range laser weapon systems," the ministry said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: "Achieving operational laser interception capability places the State of Israel at the forefront of global military technology and makes Israel the first nation to possess this capability. This is not only a moment of national pride, but a historic milestone for our defense envelope: rapid, precise interception at marginal cost that joins our existing defense systems and changes the threat equation. I thank all the people in the defense establishment who brought us to this moment. This achievement is theirs, and the people of Israel have much to be proud of. Our enemies from Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and other arenas should know: just as we are strong in defense, we are strong in offense - and we will do everything to protect the security of Israeli citizens."

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram said: "Today marks the completion of our high-power laser system development - a historic milestone for Israel's defense establishment and defense industries. This is the first time in the world that a high-power laser interception system has reached full operational maturity, completing numerous interceptions across various simulated operational scenarios. The high-power laser system will integrate within Israel's multi-layered defense array, further enhancing multi-layered integration with additional missile interceptors through optimal cost-effectiveness and leveraging relative advantages against threat types, ranges, and environmental conditions."

Head of DDR&D Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold said: "The Iron Beam system exemplifies the exceptional capabilities of our defense industries under the DDR&D’s leadership - combining creativity, innovation, and ingenuity with outstanding management and execution. We've achieved global technological superiority through deployment on the battlefield by successfully integrating conventional defense industries and startup companies. Following these successful trials, we're confident that combining laser and missile interceptors will significantly strengthen our defense envelope against rockets, missiles, UAVs, and emerging threats."

Head of the R&D Unit Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakayes said: "Completing the Iron Beam capability demonstration marks the dawn of the era of widespread laser systems. After years of development and engineering led by our R&D Unit, in partnership with the IAF, Rafael, Elbit, and our defense industries, we've reached the stage where high-power laser systems are integral to Israel's air defense array. Through the R&D Unit's leadership at the DDR&D, Iron Beam will be the first step toward integrating directed energy weapons across all IDF defense and maneuvering systems."

Rafael Chairman Dr. Yuval Steinitz said: "Rafael is the first and only company worldwide to successfully transform high-power laser technology into a fully mature, operational interception system capable of intercepting missiles and UAVs. We're immensely proud of Rafael's leadership in this operational and technological breakthrough. Today's complex trial results prove that the talented team behind the Iron Dome is again revolutionizing warfare with what we call the 'Laser Dome.' Rafael's laser system, built on our proprietary adaptive optics technology, will undoubtedly be a game-changing system with unprecedented impact on modern warfare."

Rafael CEO and President Yoav Tourgeman said: "Rafael proudly concludes this successful, comprehensive laser system trial series, which included numerous complex scenarios that the system handled excellently. Rafael leads the laser interception revolution with operational systems representing the world's most advanced technology. The ingenuity and boldness of Rafael's premier scientists and massive R&D investments have produced technological breakthroughs and a globally significant operational-technological achievement. Rafael's defense and offensive systems continue proving their battlefield effectiveness, contributing significantly to Israel's security and citizen protection. In the coming months, we'll deliver the first Iron Beam system from Rafael's production lines to the defense establishment - a system that will fundamentally change the defense equation by enabling precise, rapid, and cost-effective interception unmatched by any existing system."