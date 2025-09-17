A demonstration by far-left organizations that was scheduled to take place yesterday at the Teachers' Center in central Be'er Sheva against the fighting in Gaza and against IDF soldiers was canceled after right-wing activists managed to expose its location, even though it had been kept secret and announced only by word of mouth.

Following publication of the location and the activists' announcement of their intention to prevent the event, the organizers announced its cancellation.

The event was part of an ongoing effort by the far-left organization 'Standing Together' and other groups to operate in Be'er Sheva. Among other things, they previously attempted to organize in the city a memorial conference for terrorists on the national Memorial Day, as well as events supporting terrorists from the Gaza Strip, including displaying their photographs.

The city's residents expressed strong opposition to this activity and acted through legal means to prevent the holding of incitement actions. A joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony planned at the 'Standing Together' branch in the city was also canceled following broad public protest.

The local branch of 'Standing Together', which opened in the city only last year at a secret location, has repeatedly been forced to relocate after it was revealed that it operated illegally and encountered strong opposition from the city's residents.

Shai Glick, CEO of the organization 'B'tsalmo', said, "Residents of Be'er Sheva are proving again and again there is no place for incitement in the city. We call on the extreme left to quietly leave the residents of Be'er Sheva and stop inciting against them."