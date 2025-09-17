Brig. Gen. (res.) Avigdor Kahalani on Wednesday stressed to commanders and soldiers the importance of defeating Hamas and not hesitating to conquer Gaza City.

"If I thought for one moment that we could get the hostages, that we could subdue them, that we could reach an agreement we could live with, I would definitely recommend stopping," Kahalani told i24NEWS.

"But I don't believe Hamas. They understand only the language of force. I also understand Arabic, which is not only a language but a mentality as well. Until we arrive and set foot on them, get close to them, they will not give up and will continue to abuse the State of Israel."

He added, "They want to continue to rule Gaza, they want the Philadelphi Corridor open. Only a country that cannot defend itself and has no vision can reach a situation in which it agrees to leave Gaza with its tail between its legs."

Kahalani also emphasized that the security of the entire nation must be a top priority, even if it comes at a cost.

"I understand and I have tears when I think of the hostages, but I also think of ten million citizens who live here in the State of Israel, who need this war to end and to give us several generations of quiet if we succeed," he explained. "Therefore I am in favor of continuing to fight and proving to the world that we are strong."