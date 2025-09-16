The IDF on Monday evening began the ground stage of Operation Gideon's Chariots II, with the 98th and 162nd Regular Divisions entering the heart of Gaza City.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Southern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor is with the troops in the field.

According to the battle plan, the 36th Division will also gradually join the fighting over the coming days, and together with other divisions, they will surround the city. So far, the IDF controls 40% of the city.

The IDF clarified that its mode of operation is based on a gradual entry, accompanied by massive air cover, while prioritizing the safety of its troops over the speed of their advance.

The military added that "IAF aircraft are striking many targets, including Hamas control centers and combat posts in buildings. Morally, operationally, and legally, we are at standards and even better than that when it comes to evacuating the population to the southern Gaza Strip."

The IDF estimates that Hamas has only a few thousand terrorists left in Gaza City, some of whom are younger than 15, who were trained recently to attack IDF troops.

Approximately 130,000 reservists were called up as part of the intensified fighting, and according to IDF data, a high percentage, of about 85%, have reported for duty.

Two additional divisions are currently operating in the Gaza Strip, the 99th Division in the north of the enclave, and the Gaza Division in the south.