Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Metro depot in Segula, describing the project as the realization of a long-standing national vision and a symbol of Israel’s broader strength in security, transportation, technology and energy.

“The era of the Metro is arriving in Gush Dan,” Netanyahu said. “For decades, there were those who talked about it. Ben Gurion talked about it, others talked about it too. Talk, talk, talk. But dreaming is not enough.”

He stressed that the current government has moved from vision to execution. “Nothing happens without a dream, but if you remain with the dream without the implementation - you are left with nothing,” he said. “We made a promise, we are keeping it, we are implementing.”

Netanyahu said the laying of the foundation stone for the Metro depot is “an important step in the implementation of the vision that will propel the country forward,” adding that the project represents “urban history, which we are making by systematic work, massive financial investment and a lookout for the future.”

He thanked those involved in advancing the project, including Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev, local authority heads, planners, engineers and workers. “I wish to express here, truly from the bottom of my heart, great gratitude to all of you,” he said.

Turning to security matters, the Prime Minister said, “These are great days for the State of Israel. These are great days, first and foremost, for security.” He noted the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion and said Israel is “emerging from the War of Redemption with tremendous achievements.”

“The entire world stands in awe of how this small country strikes the Axis of Evil, Iran and its proxies,” Netanyahu said. He added that Israel has returned 254 hostages and pledged to continue efforts to bring back Ran Gvili. “We will also return - and not relent until we return - Ran Gvili, a hero of Israel,” he said.

Netanyahu also highlighted recent economic developments, calling them “great days for Israel’s economy and for the citizens of Israel.” He pointed to the Metro project as well as the approval of a natural gas agreement with Chevron. “Yesterday was a historic day because I approved the gas agreement with Chevron, a deal worth NIS 112 billion,” he said, noting that nearly NIS 60 billion would reach the state treasury.

He rejected criticism of Israel’s gas policy, saying, “We overcame this madness. We brought the gas out from under the water, and everyone feels it, because energy prices in the State of Israel are among the lowest in the world, and we have reached energy independence.”

The Prime Minister also cited new foreign investment, announcing that NVIDIA has decided to make a major investment in the Galilee, in Kiryat Tivon. “The whole world is chasing after NVIDIA - and NVIDIA is coming to Israel,” he said, adding that the investment would create thousands of jobs.

Netanyahu noted that unemployment is at its lowest level since the establishment of the state, the stock market is at an all-time high, and the shekel is stronger against the dollar than ever before. He emphasized that economic growth must translate into benefits for citizens, including jobs, lower energy prices and improved transportation.

“Therefore, Israel is a security power that has the entire world in awe of its achievements,” Netanyahu said. “Israel is a transportation power. Israel is an energy power… Israel is a technological power. Israel is a great power.”

He concluded by saying that Israel’s strength underpins its international standing. “Alliances are made with the strong. Peace is made with the strong,” Netanyahu said. “These are great days for the State of Israel, and even greater days lie ahead.” He ended his remarks with a Hanukkah greeting.