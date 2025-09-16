Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu warned Monday that failing to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria at this critical juncture would be remembered as a generational failure.

Speaking at the Sovereignty Conference organized by Arutz Sheva and the Samaria Council, Minister Eliyahu said: "The fact that the Prime Minister is now openly discussing the application of sovereignty is already progress. But we are not satisfied with slogans - we are already witnessing de facto sovereignty today. Even on the international stage, evangelicals I met abroad told me, ‘Recognize this area already - it’s your land.’"

Eliyahu addressed the Prime Minister directly: "You’ve done great things. Over the past year, you’ve struck Iran, we’ve made progress in Syria, thank God, and we’ve hit the Houthis and Hezbollah. Now complete the mission. Apply full sovereignty. This is a national calling - the most moral there is. Failing to apply sovereignty at this moment will be a failure remembered for generations."

Drawing a parallel to Israel's founding generation, Eliyahu described the current moment as a historic opportunity. "The world understands that this land is ours. We have a US president who supports us. This is our moment to apply sovereignty. In my opinion, partial sovereignty would only weaken our position."

Regarding the war in Gaza, the minister added,"I believe the government understands the need for a decisive victory over Hamas. Contrary to some beliefs, it is possible to defeat an ideology. We have overcome many despicable movements in the past - we can defeat radical Islam as well."

Watch the Hebrew video:

