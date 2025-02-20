Beginning in about two years, a congestion charge is set to be applied for those entering the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The charge will be determined based on the exact zone and time of travel.

The aim of the plan is to reduce private vehicle usage in the busy metropolis and promote the use of public transportation.

According to the plan, set to take effect in 2027, there will be three zones, with each zone increasing the charge.

The outer ring includes the cities of Yehud, Petah Tikva, Rishon LeZion, and Herzliya. Drivers entering this ring will pay a fee of five shekels.

The middle ring will include the areas of North Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Bat Yam, and Holon, with drivers paying an additional ten shekels to enter.

The innermost ring pertains to the central Tel Aviv area, with drivers paying an extra ten shekels.

A driver entering the innermost ring between 6:30 AM and 10:00 AM will pay 25 shekels, but if entering during the afternoon, the price is halved. Additionally, it has been determined that a driver will not pay more than 37.5 shekels per day.

Meanwhile, two-wheeled vehicle riders will be exempt from payment, and taxi drivers will pay half the fee of a private car driver.