Erika Kirk, the new widow of social-media influencer Charlie Kirk, spoke for the first time in an address to the nation.

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love. But they should all know this. If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country."

"The movement will not die. I refuse to allow that to happen. We will all refuse to allow that to happen. No one will forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of that. It will become stronger, bolder, louder and bigger than ever," she vowed.

Erika spoke about her husband's love, "My husband gave his life for me, for the American nation, for our children. He showed true and supreme love — unconditional love. The sound of this widow weeping echoes throughout this world like a battle cry I have no idea what any of this means. But baby, I know you do, and so does our Lord.”

Conservative social-media influencer Charlie Kirk, who was close to U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday during a public event where he appeared at the University of Utah.

Following the killing, Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until Sunday.