IDF: A short while ago, the IDF, guided by the Southern Command, struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City.

Within the building, Hamas established military infrastructure used to advance and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law and make military use of civilian institutions, using the Gazan population as cover," the IDF stressed in a statement following the strike.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

Following the strike, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, "The hurricane continues thrashing Gaza. The Burj al-Nur terror tower was brought down, and residents of Gaza were ordered to evacuate and move southwards."

"We are continuing to thwart the observation infrastructure and terror, and pave the way for the forces maneuvering on the ground - until Hamas is defeated and all the hostages are released."