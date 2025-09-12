Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, upon returning from a visit to India on Thursday, signed the seizure and offset of frozen Palestinian Authority funds and instructed their transfer to the families of terror victims.

During the past month, the Finance Ministry completed an extensive process of transferring compensation to families of terror victims, amounting to approximately 90 million shekels. Simultaneously, an additional 900 million shekels of Palestinian Authority funds, frozen due to prior payments to terrorist families, were seized and are at various stages of preparation for transfer to the victims’ families.

Smotrich stated, “Instead of the Palestinian Authority transferring money to terrorist families, we will transfer the money to the families of terror victims. The fight against terror is conducted not only on the battlefield but also with economic tools.

"We will not allow the Palestinian Authority to continue rewarding terrorist families. We will continue to strengthen and support the dear families affected by terror. This is a policy I have led since taking office, and we continue to implement it with full force,” said the Finance Minister.