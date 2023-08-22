The head of the Gush Etzion Council and the chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, criticized the continuation of the current policy in the face of terrorism and demands results for its residents: "I want results," he told Israel National News.This is as part of the protest of the heads of Judea and Samaria regional councils today (Tuesday) in front of the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

The head of the council began by saying: "We are protesting and we are saying to the government and its leader - even though you are our government, and even though we fought hard for you to be in these offices, we demand results. It is not possible that we should be sitting ducks. The responsibility as far as we are concerned is yours. That is why we have come to tell you - action is demanded of you. War is demanded. When I demand war it is by all means, and it starts with defining the enemy."

"Someone who shoots at us is not a 'Palestinian militant' but a soldier of the enemy and he must die on the spot. As soon as an entire village distributes candy, shoots fireworks and celebrated attacks, and then he comes to attack the soldiers or the MDA medics who are rescuing the wounded - then these people have to pay a price. It's whole villages and they have to pay a price."

He later explained: "I'm not going to argue with IDF officers. I want results. In the end, if you didn't win, it means you didn't use all the tools. That's it. These tools are part of the same Oslo concept that continues to work here, but in the end, starting tomorrow morning, two terrorists who murdered Bat Sheva are going to get paid. No one stopped this salary, it continues to be paid."