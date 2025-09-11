Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended an event last night (Wednesday) in memory of Mossad agent Eli Cohen, marking 60 years since his execution.

During the event, Netanyahu stated: "Eli Cohen is a national hero in every sense of the word. A hero in life, a hero in death. He summoned supreme willpower to endure the months of imprisonment and interrogation. Supreme willpower, endurance, and defiance. He defied his judges during his show trial. He told them, 'I am not a traitor, I am a messenger.' And when the curtain fell on his life that fateful day in Damascus, the entire nation felt the weight of the blow."

He emphasized, "What determines the outcome of wars is determination, stubbornness, and perseverance. These are the key factors in achieving victory in a campaign, certainly in an existential battle like ours."

Netanyahu also referred to the attack earlier this week in Qatar, saying: "We have already proven, before the entire nation, that there is no safe place for those responsible for the horrific massacre of October 7th. The message has been made clear: You have no refuge. There is no place where our hands will not reach you."

Mossad Director David Barnea added: "Even at this moment, the brave Mossad operatives are risking their lives for the security of Israel. The mission of the Mossad relies on our unique abilities: the ability to operate covertly and with cunning to infiltrate places that no one can imagine we would be. This ethos was left to us by Eli. In his death, he gave meaning to the values of love for Israel and courage of spirit. These values have been and continue to be a guiding light for us."

Barnea also addressed Eli Cohen's family, saying: "Dear Nadia, in his last words, Eli wrote to you: 'I entrust our family to your care...'. For this, Nadia, you deserve the utmost respect. You raised your children as an example, and gave Eli the strength, resilience, and stability he needed to carry out his mission. Our appreciation for this is immense."