DC Comics announced the cancellation of its new 'Red Hood' comic series right after the first issue came out, following the writer's celebration of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Popverse reported.

Author Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote multiple posts on BlueSky yesterday (Wednesday) about Kirk after he was shot in the neck while he was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.

In one post, Felker-Martin wrote: “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi bitch." In another, she stated: “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

Shortly after the posts were made, DC announced the cancellation of Red Hood, a Batman-line book starring former Robin Jason Todd. Issue one, which was released yesterday, will be the only issue of the series to come out, and preorders of issues two and three have been cancelled.

In its announcement, DC stated: "DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold."

The comic book company did not mention Charlie Kirk or Felker-Martin's comments when asked by Popverse about the reason for the book's cancellation. However, it did condemn the promotion of violence in an apparent reference to her posts.

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct," the company said.

Her BlueSky account has also been suspended.

This is not the first time Felker-Martin has celebrated or defended an act of political violence and murder. She also celebrated the October 7 massacre in which 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, were murdered in southern Israel, and about 250 people were taken hostage.

On October 7 itself, as the massacre was ongoing, Felker-Martin retweeted a post claiming: "Gaza has been under a naval blockade & land siege for 17 years & its 2 mil Palestinians subject to 4 large scale offensives. Any shock in response to this multi scalar attack reflects an expectation that those Palestinians die quietly and a complicity in their strangulation."

Felker-Martin herself wrote on the day of the massacre: "You cannot subject human beings to brutal conditions under which no hope for a meaningful future exists and then blame them for violent action taken to correct this state. Free Palestine."

She would go on to make numerous posts defending Hamas's right to use violence and blaming Israel for the entire conflict. She also denied the existence of Israeli civilians, claiming that "settlers are not civilians - they are an occupying force whose daily lives serve to grind out the hope, culture, and memory of those they oppress."

The resurfacing of Felker-Martin's posts defending the genocidal Hamas massacre led to calls for DC to fire her from the StandWithUs organization.

In another post yesterday before the shooting, Felker-Martin wrote that she does not consider policemen "to be people."