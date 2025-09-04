DC Comics, the publisher of comic books such as Batman, Superman, and Justice League, has hired a writer who celebrated the October 7 massacre and defended the Hamas terrorist organization to write a book in its Batman line of comics, the Algemeiner reported.

Gretchen Felker-Martin is writing the new 'Red Hood' series starring Jason Todd, the second Robin, who was infamously killed by the Joker following a fan-vote in the storyline 'A Death in the Family' in 1988. Todd was brought back to life in 2005 as the antagonist Red Hood in a storyline that was adapted in the animated movie 'Batman: Under the Red Hood,' and became an anti-hero following the New 52 reboot of the DC comics universe in 2011, largely remaining within the publisher's Batman line.

Recently resurfaced social media posts from the immediate aftermath of the October 7 massacre, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, show Felker-Martin defending the massacre and its perpetrators.

On October 7, Felker-Martin retweeted a post claiming: "Gaza has been under a naval blockade & land siege for 17 years & its 2 mil Palestinians subject to 4 large scale offensives. Any shock in response to this multi scalar attack reflects an expectation that those Palestinians die quietly and a complicity in their strangulation."

Felker-Martin herself wrote on the day of the massacre: "You cannot subject human beings to brutal conditions under which no hope for a meaningful future exists and then blame them for violent action taken to correct this state. Free Palestine."

She would go on to make numerous posts defending Hamas's right to use violence and blaming Israel for the entire conflict. She also denied the existence of Israeli civilians, claiming that "settlers are not civilians - they are an occupying force whose daily lives serve to grind out the hope, culture, and memory of those they oppress."

StandWithUS, an organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism, called on DC Comics to "reconsider her role" in writing the Red Hood comic book.

The organization stated that Felker-Martin's posts"reflect an ongoing pattern of hate and extremism that cannot and must not be ignored — especially by a respected publisher like DC Comics."

"DC Comics must hold Gretchen Felker-Martin accountable for her hateful rhetoric and reconsider her role in shaping the voice of Red Hood. Free speech does not shield incitement to violence or the spread of dangerous antisemitic propaganda," StandWithUS said.