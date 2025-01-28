The Israeli government recently revealed the disturbing fact that released hostages Romi, Emily, and Doron were held in United Nations shelters in Gaza, structures meant to house the homeless Gaza civilians.



This sheds light on the troubling reality that many have tried to get the world to see for months, if not years: the United Nations and its agencies, particularly UNRWA, have been complicit in the actions of Hamas. Despite overwhelming evidence that UNRWA employs Hamas operatives, stores weapons in its schools, hospitals, and offices, and now shelters Israeli hostages taken in a massacre, the UN refuses to hold Hamas accountable. The silence and inaction betray the very principles the UN claims to stand for—peace and security.



A Call for Accountability



The United Nations has long been biased against Israel, but this latest revelation is beyond the pale. UNRWA, funded heavily by Western nations, including the United States, has been directly connected to the horrors of October 7. From employing Hamas terrorists to turning a blind eye as its facilities are used for terror operations, UNRWA is not a neutral humanitarian organization. It is a tool for those who seek to harm Israel.



The Western world, particularly the United States, must wake up to the reality that appeasing or ignoring these transgressions does not buy peace; it emboldens evil. The US withholding funding from UNRWA is not enough. Europe continues to fund UNRWA, and the United Nations itself is complicit in its evil ways. The lack of accountability for the UN and its agencies sends a dangerous message: supporting terror works, they can continue supporting terror, and there are no consequences to force them to stop.



Israel: Alone Yet Essential



Time and time again, Israel has faced its battles alone. The United States did not begin

providing aid or weapons to Israel until after Israel miraculously won the Six-Day War in 1967.



Since then, the international community has never allowed Israel to win a war. On the contrary, it has forced us to give back hard-won land to our aggressors.



This isn’t new, but it’s a stark reminder that we must rely on our own strength, determination, and resilience. Yes, we have allies, but their interests often differ from ours.

The ceasefire deal that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff pressured Netanyahu to agree to highlights this harsh reality. Instead of pressuring Hamas, Iran, Qatar, and Egypt, who were all complicit in the October 7 atrocities, the pressure was placed on Israel.



As Trump prepares to expel illegal immigrants and terror supporters from the United States to protect American citizens, he is feeling proud about a deal that pressured Israel to release thousands of Hamas terrorists back into our midst, endangering the lives of all Israeli citizens.



This double standard is staggering. This not only emboldens Hamas but also sends the wrong message: terror pays.



This approach is not only immoral but also strategically flawed. Whenever a U.S. administration pressures Israel to appease our enemies, it empowers those same enemies to target American citizens as well. Islamic jihadists do not differentiate between Jews in Israel and Americans in New York or Los Angeles. They view all freedom-loving people as their adversaries.



A Global Frontline



Israel is not just defending itself—it is the frontline of the freedom-loving world. The war against Islamic jihad is not confined to the Middle East. Its ideologies and operatives have reached American and European shores. The decisions made regarding Israel’s security should be viewed as decisions impacting the security of the United States and its allies.



For this reason, American policymakers must approach Israel's security with the same

seriousness and urgency they would if American citizens were under attack. The partnership between Israel and the U.S. should not be about Israel conceding to misguided diplomatic strategies but about standing together against a common enemy.



Moving Forward



Ultimately, Israel’s victory is a victory for all who cherish freedom and justice. The lessons from October 7 and the UN’s complicity must galvanize not just Israel but all of our allies to take a stronger, more united stand against terror. We cannot afford anything less.



Avi Abelow is the host of the Pulse of Israel daily video/podcast and the CEO of 12Tribe

Films Foundation.