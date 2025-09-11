An extensive manhunt continued this morning (Thursday) in the state of Utah, for the suspect in the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead by a bullet that struck his neck during a debate event at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem.

Two suspects were arrested during the night, but both were released after it was determined they had no connection to the shooting. A manhunt is now underway for a third suspect.

The assailant fired at Kirk from the roof of an adjacent building at the university, from a distance of about 137 meters. Footage released overnight of the moments of the shooting shows a suspect running on the roof moments after the shot, while the crowd at the event lay on the ground in panic. The suspect was wearing jeans and a black shirt, wore a black mask, and carried a long rifle.

Kirk was shot yesterday at 12:20 p.m. local time (9:20 p.m. Israel time), while participating in a debate event in a tent set up on the university's lawn in Utah.

In videos from the scene, crowds can be seen listening to him, and then suddenly a bullet strikes his neck. Kirk is recorded moving his hand toward his neck for a split second — then falling from the chair.

U.S. President Donald Trump released a filmed statement in which he said he was filled with sorrow and anger over the vile assassination and added that it was a dark moment for America. First Lady Melania Trump also eulogized Kirk, saying that now his two children will have to grow up without their father and grow up on stories instead of memories.

Former President Joe Biden stated there is no place in the United States for the kind of violence that occurred in Utah. Former President Barack Obama also said that even though the shooter and his motives are not known, there is no place in American democracy for such a vile act of violence.

Argentina's President Javier Milei posted a joint photo of himself and Kirk, said the whole world lost an amazing person, and pointed an accusing finger at the left regarding his killing. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer sent his condolences and condemned any kind of political violence.