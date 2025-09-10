Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov returned to Israel this evening (Wednesday), more than two years after she was abducted by Iran-linked terrorists in Iraq.

The Prime Minister's Office and the Mossad said in a joint statement: "Elizabeth Tsurkov, who had been held hostage in Iraq and was released last night, has landed in Israel."

"The Director of the Mossad thanks his Cypriot counterpart for the assistance in Elizabeth's humanitarian passage through Cyprus to Israel. The cooperation between the two countries has proven itself once again."

Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University and a fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, had been missing since March 2023. Israel said in July of that year that Tsurkov was held by Kata'ib Hezbollah, a Shiite militia group affilated with Iran.

Yesterday (Tuesday), US President Donald Trump announced in a post to Truth Social that Tsurkov had been freed after more than two years as a prisoner.

“I am pleased to report that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton Student, whose sister is an American Citizen, was just released by Kata’ib Hezbollah (MILITANT Hezbollah), and is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months,” wrote Trump.

“I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up. HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!” he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Today, hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov was released, an Israeli citizen who was abducted in March 2023 in Iraq. Through a team effort led by the Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, which lasted many long months and after great efforts, we succeeded in bringing about her release."

He added, "This evening, I spoke with Emma and Avital, Elizabeth's sisters, and in the moving conversation, I told them that all the people of Israel are happy to see her back home again. We will continue to fight with vigor and determination until we bring all our hostages home—both the living and the dead."