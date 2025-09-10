Minister Eli Cohen gave testimony to police today (Wednesday) in the diplomatic passports case.

The investigation focuses on actions carried out at the Foreign Ministry during Cohen's tenure and is examining whether diplomatic passports were issued to individuals who do not meet the criteria set by law.

Cohen said, "This investigation should not have been opened at all - but as a law-abiding citizen, once an investigation was opened I will answer all questions fully."

He noted that during his time as foreign minister only four passports were issued, all under the authority of the ministry's director-general. "For Yair Netanyahu, a protected individual, the passport was renewed for security reasons, several times, by a number of directors-general since 2009. Passports were also issued to three mayors who applied officially under ministry procedures following international activity in the course of their duties. Mayors have previously been granted passports for the same reasons," Cohen said.

He added, "Even retroactively, the director-general's decision, by virtue of his authority, in the four cases is certainly justified, and certainly no criminal or administrative offense was committed. In all my roles in government, in the IDF, and in academia - the law was and will be my guiding principle."

Several months ago Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was summoned for open testimony at the police as part of the investigation.

As part of the probe the passport issued to Yair Netanyahu is also being examined. According to the suspicion, the passports were issued in excess of authority or without meeting the required conditions.

About a year ago investigators from Lahav 433 arrived at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jerusalem, conducted a search and seized materials. According to the police, the investigation was initially opened covertly and later it was decided to conduct an open investigation of all passport issuances during Cohen's tenure.