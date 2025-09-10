The combat team of the 401st Brigade under the command of the 162nd Division is operating on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan area in Gaza City.

The troops are eliminating terrorists, and dismantling military infrastructure and underground routes in the area used by terrorist organizations operating in the Gaza Strip.

The forces’ activity on the outskirts of Gaza City enables the expansion of operations in the area and prevents the entrenchment of terrorist organizations.

During a battle in the area, three terrorists struck a tank that was securing the movements of IDF soldiers.

As a result of the strike, Staff Sergeant Uri Lamed, aged 20 from Tel Mond; Staff Sergeant Gadi Cotal, aged 20 from Afikim; Sergeant Amit Arye Regev, aged 19 from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut; and Lieutenant Matan Abramovitz, aged 21 from Ganei Tikva were killed.

The Commanding Officer of the IDF's 401st Brigade on Wednesday morning addressed his soldiers after four soldiers were killed in action in combat in Gaza City.

“This week we paid a painful and heavy price, brave and heroic soldiers who fell while protecting their comrades. Alongside the pain, we will not stop, we will continue to fight and to accomplish every mission.”

The IDF stressed that the “troops of the 401st Brigade continue to operate with strength throughout the Gaza Strip in order to defend the security of Israeli civilians.”