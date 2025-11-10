Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich spoke on Monday about the US pressure to allow the terrorists who are trapped in the Israeli-controlled area of Rafah to go free.

"We make the security decisions, while holding dialogue with and in consideration of the Americans. It's hypocrisy to oppose that. In my opinion, it would be a moral folly to let the terrorists go so that they meet our soldiers later on the other side of the Yellow Line," Smotrich told Channel 12.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and advisor. The Prime Minister's Office International Media Spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian noted that the two discussed disarming Hamas, demilitarising the Gaza Strip, and the need to ensure that Hamas would never serve any position in Gaza

In relation to the 200 Hamas terrorists "trapped" in tunnels in Rafah, Bedrosian said that "any decision regarding those terrorists will be made in cooperation with the Trump administration.

During a debate in the Knesset, MK Avi Maoz confronted the prime minister, claiming: “Your spokesperson published a statement in your name saying that every decision regarding the trapped terrorists will be made in coordination with the American administration.”

Netanyahu, turning to Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who was seated beside him, responded in surprise: “What? Who published that?” Immediately after Maoz stepped down from the podium, Netanyahu was seen speaking on his cellphone.